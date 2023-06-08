ChatGPT Maker Sam Altman To Meet PM Narendra Modi

OpenAI founder Sam Altman is on a two-day visit to India. The ChatGPT maker will visit IIT Delhi later in the day and is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Altman is in India as part of visit to Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE and South Korea.

“Excited to visit Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, India and South Korea this week!" the OpenAI CEO tweeted a few days ago.

On Wednesday, the OpenAI founder addressed an event hosted by a media organisation. While addressing the event he said countries such as India should back research on artificial intelligence in ways that can improve government services like healthcare.

“The main thing that I think is important is figuring out how to integrate these technologies into other services. And that is an area that I think governments are behind on and don’t have the answers yet," he said.

The meeting with PM Modi is happening at a time when the country is presiding over the G20 summit to be held in September. When it comes to embracing technologies like AI, automation and IoT, India has been a crucial player and its adoption of this emerging tech in the global forum will pave the way for proving more advancements, trust and trade.

“It is super impressive what India has done in terms of national tech, national assets. But the government should focus on finding how they can integrate this technology into other services. Hopefully, we all start to use Language-Learning Models (LLMs) to make government services way better. I don't think current AI systems are dangerous. GPT4 doesn't pose an existential risk, but GPT4 might be a completely different thing," said Altman

Altman and his company have been in talks lately since the inception of ChatGPT. The OpenAI creation has been criticised for its approach, inaccuracy of information and moreover the fears of AI that would rule the mankind in the near futre.