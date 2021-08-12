Chemplast Sanmar IPO Subscribed 26% On Second Day; Bidding Closes On Aug 12

Speciality chemicals manufacturer Chemplast Sanmar on Wednesday recorded 26 per cent subscription of its initial share sale creating concern for the company's expected collection. The public subscription opened on August 10, Tuesday.

On the second day of bidding, the company's initial public sharing received bids for 1,03,36,950 shares against 3,99,52,829 shares on sale. Furthermore, the reserved quota for retail investors was subscribed by 1.29 per cent followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) by 2 per cent and non-institutional investors by 6 per cent, as per the subscription data on exchanges.

Chemplast Sanmar IPO

The company which came back its IPO after almost a decade is providing a fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 1,300 crores and will provide an offer for sale of Rs 2,550 crores. Also, the price band has been set at Rs 530-541 and it expects to raise around 1238.5 crores from the subscription.

Earlier, the company announced a collection of Rs 1,732 crore from anchor investors after which the offer size was reduced from 7.11 crore equity shares to 3.99 crore equity shares.

There are several managers to the offer of which includes ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), IIFL Securities, Ambit Private Limited, BOB Capital Markets, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, and YES Securities (India) Limited.

The public subscription will be ending today on August 12, Thursday. The company is looking forward to utilising the fund of Rs 1,238.25 crore from the net proceeds for the redemption of the non-convertible debentures issued by it. Also, more money will also be used for official purposes. The IPO can be seen on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on August 24. Also, the basis of share allotment is scheduled for August 18.

Chemplast Sanmar is a Chennai-based speciality chemicals manufacturing company, a part of the Sanmar Holdings group. It manufactures speciality paste polyvinyl chloride resin. The company is involved in custom manufacturing of starting materials and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, chemical, and fine chemicals sectors. However, due to the negative net worth of the company, many are concerned about the issue which saw a peak in the retail investment earlier.

(Image Credits: PTI/PIXABAY)