COVID-19: Himachal Cherry Farmers Suffer Loss As Sales Reduce By 60-80 Percent

Cherry business has been hit in Himachal Pradesh due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown. Farmers are disappointed as the prices of cherry have suddenly dropped in the market causing a loss of 60-80 percent.

"The famous apple-producing region is converting into the cherry bowl. Kandiyali, Kumarsen, Narkanda, Baghi, Thanadhara are the area where farmers are shifting more to cherry farming," said Durgu Verma, a farmer in Kandyali village, Shimla said.

In the recent years, farmers have adopted cherry as an alternate crop after apple. However, the low market price and COVID-19 has affected the cherry crop production and business.

"One of the farmers who sold cherries of over Rs 20 Lakh from his produce here at Kandyali has received less than thirty percent cost for his crop produce despite being double to the annual production they should have from their produce. The business has also been impacted by the reduced number of tourists coming to the state during COVID-19," said Verma.

Farmers suffer 60 to 80 percent loss

Earlier this year, the cherry crop was hit by unfavourable weather conditions and now COVID-19 has worsened the situation of farmers. Those who had heavy crop production in the district have received very low prices at Rs 100 for a box of one kilogram, who used to get Rs 300 to 500 for the same quantity till last year.

"Thousands of fruit growers were getting economic boom of the cherry crop. A small farmer was earning Rs one lakh from cherry growing annually but this year they have been badly hit. This year, the business has been affected by a loss of 60 to 80 percent," said Lakshman Dev Kothari, a migrant labourer.

On average, Himachal produces over 1,500 metric ton cherry annually. In Shimla, cherry is mainly cultivated in Narkanda, Kandyali, Kotgarh-Kumarsen, Rampur, Rohru, and Kotkhai districts.

(With inputs from ANI)