China Agrees To Reschedule Pakistan's $2 Billion Debt, Offers Crucial Relief

China has come to an agreement with Pakistan to reschedule its debt of over $2 billion for a two-year period, providing a significant reprieve to the cash-strapped government. The move comes as Pakistan strives to rebuild its foreign exchange reserves through fresh loans.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, granted approval to the revised terms of the agreement between Islamabad and Beijing. This decision was reported by senior Pakistani officials.

Exim Bank of China

The debt in question relates to the construction of two nuclear power plants in Karachi, with a combined generation capacity of 2,117 megawatts, and a total cost of $9.5 billion, partially financed by a $6.5 billion loan from China's Export-Import (Exim) Bank.

Of the $2 billion debt, over $625 million was originally due to maturity in the current fiscal year, but will now be postponed. The remaining $2 billion repayments, maturing in two years, will also be paused, as per the agreement reached with China.

Silence of Finance Ministry

Though the Ministry of Finance has not made an official statement regarding the ECC's endorsement of the revised agreement, China's assistance has been crucial in helping Pakistan meet its debt obligations through the provision of new loans and rollovers of existing debt.

China's early refinancing of Pakistan's $1.3 billion commercial loans in June played a vital role in preventing a default on international debt obligations when the International Monetary Fund programme was at a standstill.

With the recent signing of the new IMF programme, Pakistan's gross official foreign exchange reserves have rebounded to $8.7 billion, up from the critically low level of $4.5 billion before the IMF deal. Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that China had rolled over more than $5 billion in loans.

(With PTI Inputs)