China's Economy Grows 6.3% In Q2, Falling Short Of Expectations As Recovery Slows

China's economy expanded by 6.3 per cent in the second quarter, falling below analyst predictions and indicating a slowdown in momentum as the post-COVID recovery loses steam.

Government data released on Monday revealed that the 6.3 per cent growth in China's gross domestic product (GDP) from April to June, compared to the same period in 2022, was the highest in the past year and outpaced the 4.5 per cent growth in the previous quarter. However, it fell short of the forecasted growth rate of over 7 per cent.

The significant surge in growth can be attributed to China's GDP growth of just 0.4 per cent a year ago, which was severely impacted by strict lockdowns during the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Despite the positive numbers, analysts expect the growth rate to slow down due to sluggish consumer demand within China and weaker global demand for Chinese exports as post-pandemic recoveries lose momentum in other economies.

China's GDP in the first quarter of the year exceeded expectations, expanding by 4.5 per cent, as consumers eagerly returned to shopping malls and restaurants following the removal of nearly three years of zero-COVID restrictions at the end of 2022.

The government had set a conservative economic growth target of around 5 per cent for this year, which can only be achieved if GDP accelerates in the coming months.

Data also indicated a decline in exports by 12.4 per cent in June compared to the previous year, reflecting faltering global demand following interest rate hikes by central banks in the US and Europe to combat inflation.

While retail sales rose by 3.1 per cent in June, indicating some consumer demand, fixed-asset investment spending on infrastructure and other growth-driving projects only increased by 3.8 per cent in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year.

China's policymakers may face the challenge of deflation, or falling prices due to weak demand, as they strive to stimulate lending and spending in recent months.

The economic recovery in China continues to be closely watched as it plays a crucial role in global economic dynamics.