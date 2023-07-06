Chipping In: How Far Exactly Is India From Achieving Its Semiconductor Dream?

December 15, 2021: The government of India announced an ambitious new incentive scheme worth Rs76,000 crore (nearly $10.2 billion) in a bid to boost the semiconductor ecosystem in the country.

The policy broadly aimed at supporting four buckets of initiatives. Among the early respondents to the announcement was Vedanta Group. A joint venture between Indian conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Gujarat government in September 2022 to set up a semiconductor and display manufacturing unit in the state.

Vedanta-Foxconn would invest Rs 1,54,000 crore to set up the unit which is likely to generate around one lakh jobs. India’s semiconductor ambition became instantly clear among the major chip makers of the world. The biggest bet on India’s semiconductor story has recently been raised by Micron – an American semiconductor major and by measure of revenue, the fifth largest semiconductor manufacturer in the world.

Micron In India

The crux of the deal struck during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s American State visit to the US in June this year was that Micron would set up a semiconductor assembly and test facility with an investment of $2.75 billion (Rs 22,516 crore). Micron, which has got the nod from the government, is expected to produce cutting-edge memories like DDR5/DDR6 DRAM, NAND flash and SSDs.

Union Minister for Communications and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw has recently disclosed that Micron will begin construction of the Gujarat facility a month away, from August and will start production by 2024. As the semiconductor sector begins to take baby steps, the larger dream for India clearly is the $300 billion electronics manufacturing sector in India by 2026. Vaishnaw has also said that rapid efforts are being made for skill development with over 100 universities already having introduced semiconductor manufacturing as a subject.

How big is the semiconductor business poised to become?

A study by Deloitte has revealed that by the same time (2026), India’s Semiconductor market would grow to $55 billion. This mega market is primarily going to be driven by three industries: smartphones and wearables, automotive components and computing and data storage. In the same report, Deloitte mentions that by 2030, the semiconductor market in India is likely to expand as much as $85 billion and generate 6,00,000 jobs.

US to bolster semiconductor leadership

Semiconductor manufacturing is under heavy focus in India at a time when the US is heavily dependent on chips. The US has been heavily dependent on China for chips. Chips of semiconductors are crucial to America’s national security. They power US’ electronics, automobiles, data centres and all military systems. They are also critical for building future technology including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and clean energy.

The challenge before the US is that even as it is the world leader in semiconductor design, the global leader in chip manufacturing remains Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. Intel follows it as a close second in terms of revenue. To strengthen its role as a leader in the semiconductor business, President Joe Biden in 2022 introduced the CHIPS and Science Act that provides $52.7 billion for American semiconductor research, development, manufacturing, and workforce development. This includes $39 billion in manufacturing incentives, including $2 billion for the legacy chips used in automobiles and defence systems, $13.2 billion in R&D and workforce development and $500 million to provide for international information communications technology security and semiconductor supply chain activities. It also provides a 25 per cent investment tax credit for capital expenses for manufacturing of semiconductors and related equipment.

What will determine India’s semiconductor sovereignty?

As the US works on strengthening its leadership in design and research around semiconductors, India’s stepping up to the demand of time for becoming a semiconductor hub has so far received tepid response from critics. The primary concern before the government obviously is the wider economic impact of the semiconductor industry in employment generation.

The big semiconductor push through investments, partnerships and skills development could bear true results when India moves speedily from assembly of chips to full scale manufacturing of the Made-In-India chip, signalling real independence from the Taiwanese dominance.