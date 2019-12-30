Days After Encouraging Think Tank Report, CII Predicts Recovery Of Indian Economy In 2020

In some encouraging news for the Indian economy, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday predicted that the economy would recover and overcome its slowdown in 2020. This development comes a few days after the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), a UK based think tank stated that India would achieve the goal of $5 trillion economy by the year 2026. The CII president Vikram Kirloskar opined that the nascent signs of recovery were already visible.

'Nascent signs of recovery'

Kirloskar cited factors such as the jump in air passenger traffic to buttress his point. While acknowledging that there would be a subdued GDP in the third quarter as well, he maintained that the economy would bounce back in the period thereafter. He also urged the government to release pending payments to boost liquidity in the private sector.

Vikram Kirloskar remarked, “Nascent signs of recovery are noted in the form of improved PMIs of manufacturing & services, jump in passenger air traffic, sharp moderation in the decline in sales of passenger cars among others. Though we may continue to see a subdued GDP print in the third quarter as well, but the quarters thereafter are likely to see a rebound.” He added, “A critical issue that industry highlighted in past year is that of pending payments from government departments and CPSEs. All outstanding payments need to be released at the earliest to vendors in the private sector. This would boost liquidity in private sector.”

'Third-largest economy in 2034'

The CEBR in its report titled ‘World Economic League Table 2020’ mentioned that India had overtaken UK and France to become the world’s fifth-largest economy in 2019. Moreover, it predicted that India would become the fourth-largest and third-largest economy in 2026 and 2034 respectively. The country's growth rate slowed down to a 6 year low of 4.5% in the September quarter of 2019-20.

The report notes, "India has decisively overtaken both France and the UK to become the world's fifth-largest economy in 2019. It is expected to overtake Germany to become fourth largest in 2026 and Japan to become the third largest in 2034." It adds, "India is also set to reach a GDP of $5 trillion by 2026 - 2 years later than the current government target."

(With PTI inputs)

