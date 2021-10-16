Citibank Services To Be Down For Customers From 9.30 Pm Today; Check Details

Providing an update on the service disruption, Citibank in email communication to its customers informed that the internet banking and other services will be down on the intervening night of October 16 and October 17. This development comes as the bank systems are scheduled to undergo maintenance from 09:30 pm on Saturday to 6:30 am on Sunday to further improvise the service.

Citibank services down

According to the statement issued by Citibank, the following services will be down during the mentioned time period.

RTGS transactions between 02:30 am to 06:30 am on October 17, 2021

In addition, few services will not be accessible for customers owing credit cards only.

Citibank Online and Citibank Mobile services between 1 am to 2 am on October 17, 2021

IVR Self Service between 9.30 pm on October 16 to 12:30 am on October 17, 2021

Credit Card - Samsung Pay wallet functions between 9.30 pm on October 16 to 1.30 am on October 17, 2021

About Citibank India

As per the update mentioned on Citibank's website, the bank began to operate in India in the year 1902 in Kolkata and currently is one of the significant foreign investors in the Indian financial market. According to Citibank, they have played a major role in establishing market intermediaries including depositories, credit bureau, clearing and payment institutions. By establishing Citicorp Overseas Software Ltd. and Iflex Solutions Ltd, Citi helped lay the foundation of the Indian software industry. And through Citigroup Global Services Ltd. (CGSL), the bank pioneered the ITES industry in financial services.

In 2005, it acquired Oracle Iflex and in 2008, CGSL was acquired by Tata Consultancy Services. In 2012, two green-certified buildings were added to Citi India office premises and it then transformed its headquarters to the First International Financial Centre (FIFC), a world-class environmentally friendly building in 2013.

According to Citibank's website, through its network of Citi Solution Centers, Citi India has provided employment opportunities in the field of technology, processing, analytics, and financial processes, becoming the leading offshoring unit for Citigroup globally.

Citibank India reported a Profit After Tax of Rs 4,918 crores, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

(Image: PTI)