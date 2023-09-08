Cloud Computing Commitments Exceed Utilisation: Infosys' Cloud Radar 2023

Cloud computing underutilised: Amidst uncertainty for IT companies due to the state of enterprise cloud expenditures, Infosys' research division has released a report titled "Cloud Radar 2023" revealing significant shifts in cloud spending trends.

While cloud spending by enterprises remains substantial, its utilisation rate is comparatively low. The report highlights that over $300 billion in cloud commitments made by companies remain untapped, with only 47 per cent of current cloud commitments being effectively used. This low utilisation poses a potential problem, as companies failing to meet their cloud contract commitments may face higher costs when renegotiating with cloud providers.

Despite this underutilisation, 67 per cent of companies increased their cloud spending this year, and 80 per cent plan to further increase it next year.

Reconsidering the migration to cloud computing

Anant Adya, Executive Vice President and GTM Head for Infosys' cloud solutions platform Cobalt, notes that initially, customers primarily adopted cloud for efficiency and cost optimisation. However, in a post-COVID landscape, many are reconsidering the full-scale migration to the cloud, realising that it may not be a cost-effective alternative to traditional data centres.

This shift in perspective prompts questions about the purpose of cloud usage. Adya emphasises that the cloud's true value lies in global scalability, elasticity, rapid product development, enhanced client experiences, data utilisation, and more.

Companies struggling to manage cloud cost

The report underscores that cloud adoption has reached a critical turning point. Like legacy systems, it can become unwieldy and costly over time. Roughly 50 per cent of companies are struggling to manage their cloud costs effectively.

Adya concludes that cloud spending will continue to rise, particularly in areas focused on growth and disruption. Cloud remains a vital asset for companies aiming to become AI-first organisations and extract maximum value from their data.