CM Mamata Banerjee To Visit Mumbai In December Ahead Of 2022 Bengal Global Business Summit

Sources reported that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai next month. The TMC supremo will be visiting the western state on a two-day visit, sources told on Sunday. Her visit will be aimed at attracting investors to West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee intends to invite industrialists to Bengal Global Business Summit

Upon her visit to Mumbai in December, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to make her acquaintance with top industrialists. Sources have suggested that the CM in an attempt to bolster investment opportunities in the state will invite the industrialists to the Bengal Global Business Summit.

The source added, "During the visit to Mumbai, the chief minister is likely to meet some top industrialists and invite them to the Bengal Global Business Summit," the source at the state secretariat said.

Bengal Global Business Summit

It is pertinent to note here that the Bengal Global Business Summit will be held on April 21. The previous business summit was held in February 2019. The 2021 edition is being conducted after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West Bengal government will be hosting the flagship Bengal Global Business Summit in April 2022. The event is said to showcase the business readiness and investment potential of the state before the global business community. The reader must also note that the Bengal CM is likely to travel outside India and conducts roadshows in a bid to promote the state’s industry friendliness, which in turn would lure investors.

Bengal Guv Dhankhar urges Mamata for transparency on BGBS

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on November 9 called upon the Mamata Banerjee government to come out with a white paper on BGBS. In the letter, the governor urged for details of investments attracted from the business summits and expressed concern at the alleged lack of response from the then state finance minister on the information sought by him in August last year. While stating the same West Bengal Governor Jagdeep questioned the government on why the BGBS details were hidden even after the assertion of 'resounding success.'

With inputs from ANI

Image Credits - ANI/Republic World