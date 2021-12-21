CMS Info Systems' initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Tuesday, December 21. The price band for the Rs 1,100 crore offerings, which opened for anchor investor bidding on Monday, is Rs 205-216 per share. The initial public offering of the cash management firm will end on December 23.

Promoter Sion Investment Holdings Ptd Limited, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia, is selling the entire issue as an Offer for Sale (OFS). Qualified institutional buyers will receive 50% of the IPO, while retail investors will receive 35% and non-institutional investors would receive 15%.

The issue's booking running lead managers are DAM Capital Limited, Axis Capital Limited, JM Financial Limited, and Jefferies India Private Limited, while the registrar is Link Intime India Private Limited.

CMS Info Systems IPO Price, lot size, GMP, share allotment and all key details

CMS Info Systems IPO date: December 21-December 23

Price band: Rs 205-Rs 216 per share

Lot size: The investor can bid for a minimum of 69 equity shares and in multiples thereafter

IPO size: Rs 1,100 crore

CMS Info Systems IPO share allotment date: Likely on December 28

CMS Info Systems IPO listing date: Likely December 31 on BSE and NSE

CMS Info Systems GMP: In the unofficial grey market, shares of CMS Info Systems are trading at a premium of Rs 30.

About CMS Info Systems

CMS offers cash management services such as ATMs, cash delivery, and cash pick-up. CMS's integrated business platform is backed by customised technology and process controls, allowing it to provide a wide range of customised cash management and managed services solutions to customers. Banks, financial institutions, organised retail, and e-commerce businesses can all benefit from its services. This is the company's second attempt at going public. In 2017, the company submitted written papers to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and gained approval to proceed with the IPO. The cash management firm, on the other hand, did not initiate the issue.

CMS Info Systems Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Rajiv Kaul stated the company's revenue increased by 21% to Rs 1,383 crore in the year before the pandemic but fell by 6% to Rs 1,306 crore in FY21. The company's revenue for the first five months of the current fiscal year was Rs 626 crore, with cash management services accounting for Rs 418 crore.

(Image: Pixabay/Facebook/CMS Info Systems)