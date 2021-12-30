Last Updated:

CMS Info Systems IPO Share Allotment Announced; Check Application Status & Refund Date

Investors who applied for the Data Patterns IPO worth Rs 3.75 crore can check their application status online via the BSE or the Registrar's website.

Written By
Digital Desk
CMS Info Systems

(Image: Pixabay/Facebook/CMS Info Systems)


The Data Patterns IPO (Initial Public Offering), which supplies electronic systems to the defence and aerospace sector, was subscribed 1.95 times. The initial share sale which opened for subscription on December 26 was live until December 28. The offering had got a good response as the portion set aside for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 2.15 times. Meanwhile, the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was taken 1.98 times and non-institutional investors (NIIs) 1.45 times. The IPO's price band was fixed at Rs 205-216 per equity share.

The offering has its allotment date set for today, December 30. Investors who applied for this public issue worth Rs 3.75 crore can check their application status online. Bidders can log in at the BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO to check their application status. 

Data Patterns IPO allotment status

Those who bid during the initial IPO release shall check their allotment status through the official BSE site. The Data Patterns IPO allotment link is bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. Apart from the BSE site, the IPO allotment status can be checked at the official registrar's website, Link Intime by checking linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html. By heading over to either of the websites, an applicant can check their allotment status online. 

READ | CMS Info Systems IPO starts on Dec 21: Issue price, lot size, dates, and other key details

Data Patterns IPO allotment status check on BSE

  • Login at BSE's link given above
  • Select Data Patterns IPO
  • Enter IPO application number;
  • Enter PAN details;
  • Click at 'I'm not a robot' and submit.

Data Patterns IPO allotment status check on registrar’s website

  • Login at direct Link Intime's link given above
  • Select Data Patterns IPO
  • Enter PAN card details
  • Click ‘search' and view the application

Data Patterns IPO

Founded by Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan and Rekha Murthy Rangarajan, Data Patterns is a vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to requirements across air, space, land and the Sea. Its core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, product prototype, mechanical, besides its testing, validation and verification.

READ | CMS Info Systems IPO opens today: GMP, subscription status, price band & more details

Its involvement has been found across radars, electronic warfare suits, underwater electronics/communication, automated test equipment, small satellites and programmes catering BrahMos, light utility helicopters, Tejas light combat aircraft and other communication and electronic intelligence systems.

Axis Capital, DAM Capital Services (previously IDFC Securities), Jefferies India and JM Financial are book-running anchors investors to the IPO.

READ | HP Adhesive Share Price Surges On IPO Listing Day, Debuts at 16.42% Over Issue Price
READ | Supriya Lifescience IPO Share Listing Today; Check latest GMP Signals
Tags: CMS Info Systems, ipo, stock market
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND