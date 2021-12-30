CMS Info Systems IPO Share Allotment Announced; Check Application Status & Refund Date

The Data Patterns IPO (Initial Public Offering), which supplies electronic systems to the defence and aerospace sector, was subscribed 1.95 times. The initial share sale which opened for subscription on December 26 was live until December 28. The offering had got a good response as the portion set aside for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 2.15 times. Meanwhile, the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was taken 1.98 times and non-institutional investors (NIIs) 1.45 times. The IPO's price band was fixed at Rs 205-216 per equity share.

The offering has its allotment date set for today, December 30. Investors who applied for this public issue worth Rs 3.75 crore can check their application status online. Bidders can log in at the BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO to check their application status.

Data Patterns IPO allotment status

Those who bid during the initial IPO release shall check their allotment status through the official BSE site. The Data Patterns IPO allotment link is bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. Apart from the BSE site, the IPO allotment status can be checked at the official registrar's website, Link Intime by checking linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html. By heading over to either of the websites, an applicant can check their allotment status online.

Data Patterns IPO allotment status check on BSE

Login at BSE's link given above

Select Data Patterns IPO

Enter IPO application number;

Enter PAN details;

Click at 'I'm not a robot' and submit.

Data Patterns IPO allotment status check on registrar’s website

Login at direct Link Intime's link given above

Select Data Patterns IPO

Enter PAN card details

Click ‘search' and view the application

Data Patterns IPO

Founded by Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan and Rekha Murthy Rangarajan, Data Patterns is a vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to requirements across air, space, land and the Sea. Its core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, product prototype, mechanical, besides its testing, validation and verification.

Its involvement has been found across radars, electronic warfare suits, underwater electronics/communication, automated test equipment, small satellites and programmes catering BrahMos, light utility helicopters, Tejas light combat aircraft and other communication and electronic intelligence systems.

Axis Capital, DAM Capital Services (previously IDFC Securities), Jefferies India and JM Financial are book-running anchors investors to the IPO.