CMS Info Systems IPO Starts On Dec 21: Issue Price, Lot Size, Dates, And Other Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of CMS Info Systems will go live for subscription on Tuesday, December 21. The Rs 1,100 crore offerings, which opened for bidding for anchor investors on Monday, has fixed a price band of Rs 205-216 per share. The cash management company's initial share sale will conclude on December 23.

The issue is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) by promoter Sion Investment Holdings Ptd Limited, which is an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia. 50% of the IPO has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors and 15% for non-institutional investors.

DAM Capital Limited, Axis Capital Limited, JM Financial Limited and Jefferies India Private Limited, are the booking running lead managers of the issue while Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar.

CMS Info Systems IPO Price, lot size, GMP, share allotment and all key details

CMS Info Systems IPO date: December 21-December 23

Price band: Rs 205-Rs 216 per share

Lot size: The investor can bid for a minimum of 69 equity shares and in multiples thereafter

IPO size: Rs 1,100 crore

CMS Info Systems IPO share allotment date: Likely on December 28

CMS Info Systems IPO listing date: Likely December 31 on BSE and NSE

CMS Info Systems GMP: In the unofficial grey market, shares of CMS Info Systems are trading at a premium of Rs 30.

About CMS Info Systems

CMS provides cash management services such as ATM services, and cash delivery and pick up. CMS's integrated business platform is supported by tailored technology and process controls, which enables it to offer customers a wide range of customised cash management and managed services solutions. It offers solutions to banks, financial institutions, organised retail and e-commerce firms.

Notably, this is the company's second attempt to go public. In 2017, the firm had filed drafted papers with Sebi and had received the go-ahead to launch the IPO. However, the cash management company did not launch the issue.

CMS Info Systems Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Rajiv Kaul said that firm had logged a 21% growth in revenue at Rs 1,383 crore in the year preceding coronavirus, but saw a downturn of 6% at Rs 1,306 crore during FY21. In the first five months of the current fiscal, the company's revenue stood at Rs 626 crore, of which cash management services contributed Rs 418 crore.

(Image: Pixabay/Facebook/CMS Info Systems)