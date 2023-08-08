Coal India Profit Falls 10% In Q1; Margin Drops By 570 Basis Points

Coal India, the country’s largest coal miner, on Tuesday, reported a profit of Rs 7,941 crore, down 10 per cent from Rs 8,834 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, the revenue saw a little spike as it increased by 2.5 per cent to Rs 35,983 crore against Rs 35,092 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also known as operating profit fell 14 per cent to Rs 10,514 crore as compared to Rs 12,251 crore in the same quarter last year, while the margin dropped 571 basis points (bps) to 29.2 per cent against 34.9 per cent last year.

Coal India’s expenses soared by nearly 12 per cent to Rs 26,786 crore against Rs 23,985 crore in the same quarter last year.

The production of raw coal in this quarter surged to 175.5 million tonnes against 159.8 million tonnes, an increase of nearly 10 per cent y-o-y.

July Production Update

At the beginning of the month, Coal India reported its production update for July. The company’s production was up 13.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 53.6 MT. Its total supplies peaked to 58.3 MT in July, up 7.2 per cent, against 54.4 MT in the same month last year.

Kolkata-headquartered Coal India Limited is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Coal, Government of India. With a market capitalisation of 1.42 lakh crore, Coal India contributes over 80 per cent to the total coal production in India.

In other developments, Pramod Agrawal, on attaining superannuation relinquished charge as Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD) of Coal India, last month.

Coal India’s stock settled at Rs 230.25 per share, down over 1 per cent.