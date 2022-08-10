Last Updated:

Coal India Q1 Profit Almost Triples To Rs 8,833 Cr

Coal India Ltd reported almost three-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,832.86 crore for June quarter 2022-23 on the back of higher sales.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Coal India

Image: PTI


Coal India Ltd on Wednesday reported almost three-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,832.86 crore for June quarter 2022-23 on the back of higher sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,169.86 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations during April-June period increased to Rs 35,092.17 crore from Rs 25,282.75 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales in the first quarter rose to Rs 32,497.9 crore from Rs 23,293.65 crore earlier.

The company's output in April-June period increased to 159.75 million tonne (MT) from 123.98 MT in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. The company is eyeing one billion tonne of production by 2023-24.

READ | Coal India arm BCCL's output up by record 61 per cent in February to 3.24 million tonne

Shares of the company settled at Rs 219.85 apiece on BSE, up 2.02 per cent from the previous close.

READ | Coal India arm NEC resumes mining operations
READ | Coal India all set to launch own e-auction platform
READ | Coal India Limited Recruitment: Candidates can apply through GATE score for 1050 MT posts
READ | Coal India to engage MDOs in 14 mines
First Published:
COMMENT