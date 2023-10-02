Coal India Records 12.6% Increase In September Coal Output

State-owned company Coal India on Monday announced an increase in coal production, with a year-on-year surge of 12.6 per cent in September to 51.4 million tonnes (MT). During the same period last year, the company produced 45.7 MT of coal, according to a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

For the April-September period, Coal India's production soared 11.3 per cent to 332.9 MT, as compared to 299 MT during the same period last year.

September offtake growth

In September, Coal India's coal offtake, which refers to the amount of dry fuel supplied from the coal pitheads, increased by 12.6 per cent to 55.1 MT against 48.9 MT during the same period last year.

For the April-September period, the Maharatna's coal offtake climbed 8.6 per cent to 360.7 MT, as compared to 332 MT in the same period last year.

Notably, Coal India plays a crucial role in the domestic coal industry, accounting for more than 80 per cent of the country's coal output.