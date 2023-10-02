Coal India’s Coal Supply To Power Sector Surges 3.4% In H1

State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) has reported a 3.4 per cent increase in coal supply to the power sector during the first half of the current fiscal year, which stood at 294.8 million tonnes. The increase in supply comes despite a surge in electricity demand over the past two months. CIL managed to supply 1.8 million tonnes more coal than the projected demand of 293 million tonnes for this period, the company said in a statement.

CIL's coal supply increased by 9.7 million tonnes or 3.4 per cent during the same period last fiscal year. The increase could have been more significant if logistical challenges were resolved and the intake was not regulated by a few consumers, CIL added.

A CIL official mentioned that they were given a supply target of 610 million tonnes to the power sector for FY24, which is 4 per cent higher than the record 586.6 million tonnes supplied in FY23. They have already met the prorated demand of coal-fired plants until September-end and expect to meet the annual demand as well.

Coal remains the primary source of electricity in the country, with CIL being responsible for producing over 80 per cent of the coal in India.

In the April-September period, CIL's total supplies increased to 360.7 million tonnes, up from 332 million tonnes in the same period last year. Additionally, coal supplies to the non-power sector during the first six months of FY24 grew 40 per cent to 65.7 million tonnes.

As of the end of September, CIL had a coal stock of 41.6 million tonnes at its pitheads. In terms of coal production, CIL reported a year-on-year increase of 12.6 per cent at 51.4 million tonnes last month.

(With inputs from PTI)