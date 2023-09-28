Coking Coal Surge Drives Steel Price Hike In India: JSP MD Bimlendra Jha

Rising coking coal prices: The steel industry in India is witnessing a surge in prices, primarily attributed to the rapid escalation of coking coal rates, a critical raw material, according to industry leader Bimlendra Jha. Coking coal and iron ore serve as the primary raw materials for steel production. While India has abundant iron ore reserves, coking coal, a vital component, is primarily (90 per cent) sourced through imports, notably from countries like Australia and South Africa.

Bimlendra Jha, Managing Director of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP), informed PTI, "Coking coal prices have escalated rapidly, currently trading at $341 per tonne CFR (cost and freight) for India, compared to $230 per tonne in June-July 2023."

Upward price movement due to rising coking coal

He underlined that the steel industry is experiencing an upward price movement due to this significant shift in coking coal prices, necessitating the industry to transfer the increased cost to consumers.

According to market research firm SteelMint India, the cost of one tonne of hot rolled coil (HRC) was Rs 55,200 in June, which surged to Rs 58,800 on Thursday after a price correction.

Elaborating further, Jha highlighted that the market is currently witnessing an uptick in steel demand, estimated at 7-8 per cent. This rise comes after a period of downturn, particularly during the monsoon season.

Steel, being one of the top three most utilized metals, has a profound impact on the entire value chain with any fluctuation in its prices.

