Commerce Secretary Visits UK For Crucial FTA Talks To Boost Economic Ties

After Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal's recent visit to Britain, commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal is set to visit London this week to assess the progress of negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom, according to an official statement. During his visit on July 17-18, Barthwal will hold discussions with senior UK officials regarding ongoing trade agreement negotiations between two nations. An Indian delegation is already in London for 11th round of talks.

The visits of both Goyal and Barthwal are crucial as the FTA negotiations enter a decisive phase.

The objective of the visit is to accelerate discussions and pave the way for a comprehensive and mutually beneficial agreement that promotes economic growth and strengthens bilateral ties.

India and the UK are working to resolve differences on key issues such as intellectual property rights (IPRs) and rules of origin under the agreement. Negotiations for the FTA began in January 2021.

Out of the 26 chapters in the agreement, 14 have been closed. However, five chapters remain contentious, particularly concerning areas related to the environment, labour, and digital trade.

Secretary Barthwal recently described this agreement as the "most complex" FTA that India will sign.

The "rules of origin" provision establishes the minimum processing required in the FTA country for a product to be considered as originating from that country. This provision prevents the dumping of goods from third countries into the Indian market by simply rebranding them. It requires a prescribed value addition to be undertaken in the product to export it to India.

The negotiations between India and the UK cover 26 policy areas/chapters. Investment is being discussed separately as a bilateral investment treaty, which will be concluded simultaneously with the FTA.

The deadline for finalising the agreement was missed last year due to unprecedented economic and political crises in the UK.Indian industry is seeking greater market access for skilled professionals in the UK and the entry of Indian whiskey without the minimum maturation period requirement. Conversely, the UK is requesting a significant reduction in import duties on Scotch whisky and more opportunities for UK services in the Indian market.

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached USD 20.36 billion in 2022-23, compared to USD 17.5 billion in 2021-22.

India's key exports to the UK include ready-made garments, textiles, gems and jewelry, engineering goods, petroleum and petrochemical products, transport equipment, spices, machinery and instruments, pharmaceuticals, and marine products.

Major imports from the UK include precious and semi-precious stones, ores and metal scraps, engineering goods, professional instruments (excluding electronics), chemicals, and machinery.

The UK is the largest market in Europe for Indian IT services in the services sector.

In terms of investment, the UK is one of the top investors in India. In 2022-23, India received USD 1.74 billion in foreign direct investment from Britain, compared to USD one billion in 2021-22. Total investments between April 2000 and March 2023 stood at USD 33.9 billion.

FTAs significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on a wide range of goods traded between the two partnering countries. They also ease norms to promote trade in services and investments.

With a USD 3.1 trillion economy according to World Bank data, Britain has been a dominant force in the service sector. The city of London, a global financial hub, has long attracted Indian companies seeking to raise funds from the global market.

