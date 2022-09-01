With the change of month, a host of changes will be brought into various policies and rules affecting the life of the common people. As a part of this, in a major relief for the common man, the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders have been slashed by a huge margin in September.

According to the latest updates, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have decided to reduce the cost of the 19 kg LPG cylinder for commercial use by Rs 91.50, in effect from September 1, 2022.

Notably, LPG cylinder prices are updated twice a month, on the first of every month and then in the middle of the month. After the price of the commercial gas cylinder touched a peak of Rs 2,354 in the month of May, it has been decreasing for five consecutive months since then.

LPG cylinder price today: September 1, 2022

Speaking about the recent announcement, the 19 kg commercial Indane gas cylinder will now cost Rs 1,885 in the national capital against the old price of Rs 1,976.07. Similarly, in other metro cities, the price of an LPG cylinder will stand at Rs 1995.50, Rs 1844, and Rs 2045 for Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai respectively.

Check LPG Cylinder Price Today in metro cities:

Delhi: Rs 1,885

Mumbai: Rs 1,844

Kolkata: Rs 1995.50

Chennai: Rs 2,045

On the other hand, no changes have been so far announced regarding the price of domestic LPG cylinders.

Image: PTI