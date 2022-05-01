Commercial LPG Cylinder Sees ₹102.59 Increase Again; 19 Kg Unit To Now Cost ₹2355.50

Following the rise in petrol and diesel prices, the price of the LPG cylinder in India has been hiked as well. The price of a 19 kg commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been increased to Rs. 2355.50 from Rs. 2253, a rise of Rs. 102.50. Also, a 5 kg LPG cylinder is now priced at Rs. 655.

It is significant to mention that this is the third hike in the last three months. The commercial 19 kg LPG cylinder price was previously increased by Rs. 105 on March 1 and on April 1, the price of commercial LPG was increased by Rs. 250 per cylinder. However, the price of a 14.2 Kg household LPG cylinder has remained unchanged. Prices for cooking gas cylinders were raised for the first time since October 2021 in March 2022, when worldwide crude prices rose owing to the conflict in Ukraine.

It's not just commercial LPG cylinders that have seen an upward trend in prices in the country, petrol and diesel prices have also crossed the mark of Rs. 100 in several cities. Recently, PM Modi urged the non-BJP states to reduce VAT on fuel prices so that they could be less burden on the pocket of the common man.

He said that the central government reduced excise duty on fuel prices last November. PM Modi then requested state governments in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu to reduce VAT and offer relief to people.

5000 LPG panchayats on the occasion of Ujjwala Diwas

Meanwhile, to commemorate Ujjwala Diwas, oil marketing corporations such as Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation are planning to hold more than 5,000 LPG panchayats across the country on Sunday.

"In addition to LPG panchayats, distribution of new connections under Ujjwala 2.0; explaining the details of new PMUY categories and collection of KYC forms for the ongoing Ujjwala 2.0 scheme, Organizing Free Hot Plate service camps, organization of Safety clinics, facilitation of Ujjwala beneficiaries etc. will also be organized," a statement from Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas read.

It is pertinent to mention that Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) provides Free LPG connection to households. The scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on 1st May 2016 at Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.