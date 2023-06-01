Commercial LPG Price Slashed By Rs 83.50 Per Cylinder, Check Latest Prices Here

The price of 19 kilogram commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been cut by Rs 83.50 with effect from Thursday, June 1. Following the revised prices of commercial LPG, retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 1,773. Notably, no changes have been made in the price of domestic cylinders, which is priced at Rs 1,103.

This is third straight price cut undertaken by the country's largest oil refiner Indian Oil. In the last three months, price of commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 346.5 or 16.34 per cent.

Price of LPG is undertaken for revision on first of every month.

After the latest price revision, price of 19 kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,875.50 in Kolkata, Rs 1,725 in Mumbai and Rs 1,937 in Chennai.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices have remain unchanged across the country despite price of crude oil falling.

Oil prices dipped in early trade on Thursday for the third straight session after data showed an unexpected, large build in U.S. crude stocks last week, triggering fears of an oversupply amid signs of weaker Chinese demand, too.

Brent crude futures for August delivery fell 40 cents, or 0.6 per cent to $72.20 a barrel by 0023 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) eased 39 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $67.70 a barrel, news agency Reuters reported.