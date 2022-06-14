Competition Commission Approves Air India's Acquisition Of Shareholding In AirAsia India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday, June 14, approved the acquisition of the entire shareholding in AirAsia India by Air India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons. Earlier in April, Air India had proposed to acquire a 100% stake in AirAsia India, in which earlier, it had an 83.67% stake while the remaining 16.44% was with AirAsia Investment Ltd (AAIL), which is part of Malaysia's AirAsia Group.

"The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of the entire equity share capital of AirAsia (India) Private Limited (Air Asia India/ Target), by Air India Ltd (AIL), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited," a notice filed with the CCI read. It is pertinent to note that deals beyond a certain threshold require the approval of CCI, which works to foster competition as well as curb anti-competitive practices in the marketplace.

Tata Sons acquires Air India & Air India Express; also operates Vistara

Earlier in October last year, during the bidding for Air India, seven bids were received in total, out of which, 5 did not qualify. The bids that made the cut were that of Tata Sons and Ajay Singh, the promoter of SpiceJet. Tata Sons placed the winning bidding at Rs.18,000 crore. Apart from a 100% stake in Air India and its low-cost arm - Air India Express, the winning bid also included a 50% stake in ground-handling company Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS).

At that time, Air India's debt stood at Rs 61,562 crore. Of the Rs 61,562 crore, the Tata Sons retained Rs 15,300 crore of debt while the remaining Rs 46,262 crore of debt was retained by a company, called AIHL, which continues to be owned by the Government. Campbell Wilson has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Air India.

Besides Air India and Air India Express, the Tatas also operate full-service carrier Vistara in a joint venture with Singapore Airlines.