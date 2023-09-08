Comprehensive UK-India FTA requires time: Rishi Sunak

UK-India Free Trade Agreement: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that while the United Kingdom is actively pursuing a trade deal with India, it is not guaranteed, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

Sunak, who is in New Delhi for the annual G20 summit, stated that negotiations for an ambitious and comprehensive free trade agreement require significant effort and time. He stressed the importance of reaching an agreement that benefits both countries.

Furthermore, Sunak clarified that the UK has no plans to alter its stance on reducing net migration to facilitate a trade deal with India. He assured his ministers that negotiations were advancing, but he would only endorse an approach that serves the entire United Kingdom.

FTA to be signed only if it will work for UK: Sunak

The free trade agreement (FTA) talks with India are “progressing” and Britain will only agree to a pact that works for the whole of the United Kingdom, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told his ministers at a Cabinet meeting in London on September 5.

Ahead of his first visit to India as UK Prime Minister to attend the G20 World Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, Sunak updated his top team on the ongoing trade talks which have completed 12 rounds of negotiations.

The British Indian leader described India as an “indispensable partner” of the UK across all spheres of bilateral cooperation, which he is keen to strengthen further.

(With Reuters inputs)