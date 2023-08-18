Concord Biotech Lists At 21% Premium To IPO Price, Market Cap Tops Rs 10,000 Crore

Concord Biotech shares made a strong stock market debut on Friday, August 18, as the stock opened for trading at Rs 900.05, up 21 per cent from the initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 741.

Market cap tops Rs 10,000 crore

The stock rose as much as 33 per cent from the IPO price to hit an intraday high of Rs 987.05 on the BSE. With the surge in stock price its market capitalisation crossed Rs 10,000 crore mark, data from BSE showed.

Concord Biotech shares were in high demand during the share sale which ended on August 8 as the IPO was subscribed 25 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers, which include large investors like FIIs, banks and mutual funds, showed keen interest in the IPO as the portion set aside for them was subscribed 68 times. Shares set aside for non-institutional investors (NII) was booked 17 times and pie set aside for retail investors was subscribed 3.8 times.

The company sold shares in price band of Rs 705-741 per share and retail investors were allowed to bid for minimum one lot of 20 shares up to maximum of 13 lots. One lot of Concord Biotech shares in the IPO was priced at Rs 14,820.

The IPO comprised 20.9 million shares on offer from existing stakeholders, according to its prospectus, implying the proceeds would go to the selling shareholders alone and not the company.

Founded in 2000, Concord Biotech makes active pharmaceutical ingredients - the key biologically active elements in a drug - as well as finished dosages.

The surge in trading debut comes when benchmarks have retreated from record highs hit in the first half of the year due to moderating fund inflows from foreign investors, worries over interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and growth concerns in China.

As of 11:35 am, Concord Biotech shares traded 27 per cent higher at Rs 938.35 while benchmark Sensex was down 0.4 per cent.

