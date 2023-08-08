Condolences Pour In For Ambareesh Murty, Co-founder And CEO Of Pepperfry

Ambareesh Murty, co-founder and CEO of Pepperfry, a renowned online furniture and home decor company, has passed away at the age of 51 due to a sudden cardiac arrest. The news was confirmed by his close associate and Pepperfry Co-founder, Ashish Shah.

Murty, known for his leadership in the e-commerce sector, was also recognised as an angel investor, contributing to the growth of various ventures. He had recently celebrated completing 12 successful years at Pepperfry, a milestone he shared on his LinkedIn profile.

Condolences poured in for the co-founder, with entrepreneurs and users taking to twitter to express shock and grief.

"Om shanti. Heartbroken and stunned to learn about Ambareesh Murty's untimely departure due to a cardiac arrest. May his soul find eternal peace. An extraordinary entrepreneur and a true inspiration to countless... may his legacy with Pepperfry endure #RIP," CEO and founder of NirogStreet, Ram N Kumar posted.

Om shanti. Heartbroken and stunned to learn about @AmbareeshMurty's untimely departure due to a cardiac arrest. May his soul find eternal peace. An extraordinary entrepreneur and a true inspiration to countless... may his legacy with @Pepperfry endure 🙏 #RIP — Ram N Kumar (@ramnkumar) August 8, 2023

Managing Partner at climatora, Debadutta Upadhyaya expressed her shock, offering her prayers and thoughts to the Pepperfry team. "Travel well Ambareesh," she wrote on X.

Murty was an avid biker and also loved hiking.

Managing Director for Spotify India Amarjit Batra expressed his grief, saying he had lost "a great friend and an amazing leader".

"Really sad and shocked to hear this tragic news. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family and the Pepperfry team," he posted.

Really sad and shocked to hear this tragic news. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family and the Pepperfry team. Lost a great friend and an amazing leader. https://t.co/hSbqDMVDMs — Amarjit Batra (@AmarBatra) August 8, 2023

"Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate Ambareesh Murty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones," Pepperfry Co-Founder and COO Ashish Shah said in a tweet.

Murty called himself a closet sociopath on his X (formerly Twitter) profile, and professed a love for history reading epic fantasies.

"Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate Ambareesh Murty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones," Pepperfry Co-Founder and COO Ashish Shah said in a tweet.

Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones. 🙏 — Ashish Shah (@TweetShah) August 8, 2023

Initially, Pepperfry started to provide products across multiple lifestyle categories but then after a year, in 2013, Pepperfry pivoted to find a niche in the category of selling only furnishings, home decor, and related products online. Headquartered in Mumbai, Pepperfry has also opened over 60 Pepperfry studios in 18+ Indian cities. These studios display a wide range of furniture, so that the customers can get a look and feel of the furniture before placing an order.

In September 2018, Pepperfry launched a furniture rental service in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Noida, and Ahmedabad, despite Furlenco and Instamojo already having a lion’s share of the market. This service targets the urban population between the ages of 25 to 35 and is offering 1,200+ products for rent for a period of 6, 9, or 12 months. In 2018, it also tied up with online classifieds platform Quikr for a furniture exchange program.

Pepperfry is particularly proud of its omni-channel capabilities, allowing the consumer to order anytime, anywhere, from any channel or device. This is possible through mobile and website presence, which allows consumers to switch easily between these media for any part of their purchase journey.

(With PTI inputs)

