In a shocking development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered an FIR against ABG Shipyard and its directors in relation to a fraud case of allegedly duping 28 banks of Rs 22,842 crore. Following this, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has now come forward to hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government for the same. Surjewala termed the alleged case as the biggest bank fraud in independent India and questioned the Centre’s silence in the case.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday took to his Twitter handle to allege the Centre’s participation in the alleged scam. Sharing details of the bank fraud and his statement over the matter, Surjewala said that “Loot & Escape” is Modi Govt's ‘Flagship Scheme’ for Bank Fraudsters.” He further wrote, “India’s Biggest Bank Fraud in 75yrs has taken place under Modi Govt's watch.” He stated that the country has suffered bank frauds of Rs 5,35,000 crore in the last seven years that have 'wrecked our Banking System'.

LIVE - “Loot & Escape” is Modi Govt’s ‘Flagship Scheme’ for Bank Fraudsters!



India woke up to the rude shock of Biggest Ever Bank Fraud of ₹ 22,842 Crore in last 75 years.



Press Briefing by Shri @rssurjewala https://t.co/tcGcJAWRzO — AICC Communications (@AICCMedia) February 13, 2022

Cong accuses PM over bank fraud cases in India

The INC general secretary on Sunday held a press meeting where he launched an attack on the Central government for its alleged involvement in the fraud. Addressing the media, he said, “India work up today to the rude shock of biggest ever bank fraud worth Rs 22,482 crore. It is the biggest bank fraud in independent India,” the Congress leader said.

Further explaining the case, he stated that the CBI had now filed a case against ABG and its then Chairman and Managing Director Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal. “Many such people have duped the people of their money. We all remember Nirav Modi who is ‘Chota Modi’,” he said. Furthermore, Surjewala launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged his involvement in the case.

“Loot & Escape” is Modi Govts ‘Flagship Scheme’ for Bank Fraudsters



₹2,20,00,00,00,842 of Public Money Swindled



India’s Biggest Bank Fraud in 75yrs has taken place under Modi Govts watch



‘Bank Frauds’ of ₹5,35,000 Cr in 7yrs have Wrecked our ‘Banking System’



Our Statement-: pic.twitter.com/89UlFNPLbz — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 13, 2022

“In 2007, the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi allocated 1.21 lakh square meters of land to ABG Shipyard. CAG said that the land was given at much lower cost than market rate,” the Congress leader said. He further alleged PM Modi of having personal links with the accused in the case and said that Rishi Agarwal attended four vibrant Gujarat summits with PM Modi. He alleged that the PM even took Agarwal with him on a trip to Korea in 2013, before becoming the PM.

CBI delayed FIR, alleges Congress

INC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala also slammed the Central Bureau of Investigation for 'delaying the case'. “CBI and SBI kept pushing files regarding Agarwal to each other. The Finance, Home and other ministries kept shooting letters to each other. SBI’s letter after 4.5 years says no one is guilty of the fraud of Rs 22,482 Cr,” he said. Surjewala then stated that the liquidation of ABG shipyard took place on August 8, 2017 and the case was filed after four years. He demanded an answer for the delay from PM Modi.

“The FIR was delayed by years and this proves complicity and connivance by the Centre,” Surjewala alleged. The Congress leader also stated that Rishi Agarwal was not a resident of Singapore and no more a citizen of India. He said that the Central ministers and the PM must answer his whereabouts. Furthermore, he also used the briefing to state that BJP’s loss in the upcoming Assembly polls will mean the ‘nation’s victory’. “Those who were in ‘India against corruption’ are now in power. They are now silent over this scam,” Surjewala added.

CBI books ABG Shipyard in fraud case of over Rs 22,800 crore

The company was sanctioned credit facilities from 28 banks and financial institutions with the SBI having exposure of Rs 2,468.51 crore. As per reports, a CBI officer informed that the company is engaged in shipbuilding and ship repair, and its shipyards are located in Dahej and Surat in Gujarat.

In the FIR, it was further alleged that the accused had committed activities of diversion of funds for the purpose other than for which the funds were released by the bank. Huge amounts were allegedly transferred by the company to its parties. A huge investment was also found to be made in the overseas subsidiary. It was also alleged that funds from banks were diverted to buy huge assets in the name of its parties.

Image: PTI/ Representative