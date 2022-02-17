Congress Questions PM Modi & FM Sitharaman On NSE 'mystery Yogi' Scam; Wants White Paper

Demanding a white paper on the functioning of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Congress on Tuesday urged the BJP-led Centre to present the said documents, after the Income Tax department (IT) conducted searches at the Mumbai residence of former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna. While alleging that the concerned person had been acting on the advice of a 'spiritual guru', the Opposition questioned the silence on the part of PM Modi and the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The NSE's combined market capitalisation is USD 4 trillion i.e. Rs 303 lakh crore and the Congress raised questions on the functioning of the largest stock exchange of the country.

"The finance ministry and the Prime Minister should come out with a white paper on the state of affairs of National Stock Exchange and on the shocking activities of an 'invisible baba' who was dictating terms to the former CEO of the NSE," Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh told PTI.

"Why are the PM and the FM mum on India's biggest financial scam of all time? Why can't the IP address of emails sent by BABA be traced till now? The entire world is laughing at us that a country known as the tech powerhouse of the world can't trace a Baba who is sending emails from an IP address," he asked.

Chitra Ramakrishna shared confidential info with mysterious 'Yogi'

The Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) on February 11 passed an order imposing a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Ramakrishna, for sharing internal confidential information of the NSE with an unknown person. She created a sensation last week after admitting that she shared confidential information with a yogi in the Himalayas and sought his advice on crucial decisions.

Apart from this, Ramkrishna happens to have shared certain internal confidential information, including financial and business plans of NSE, dividend scenario, and financial results, with the yogi and even consulted him over the performance appraisals of the exchange's employees.

SEBI also found that the purported guru had substantial influence over the appointment of mid-level executives with no capital market experience as Ramkrishna's adviser, with inadequate documentation and a salary higher than most NSE officials.

"Why has SEBI asked NSE to undertake forensic audit?": Congress

Chitra Ramkrishna was MD and CEO of NSE from 2013 to 2016. She was ousted from NSE in 2016 for her role in the co-location and Algo trading scam besides abuse of power.

Days after markets regulator SEBI passed an order against NSE and its former officials, the exchange on Wednesday said there have been several changes at the board and management level at the bourse over the last few years.

"What was SEBI doing from 2016 on Chitra Ramkrishna shenanigans when scandalous facts were reported? When SEBI is not having any expertise in search and seizure why the case was not transferred to CBI, SFIO, ED and IT for investigation in the last six years. Who is stopping SEBI from doing the same," the Congress spokesperson asked.

"Since 2015 when co-location and algo trading scam was reported in NSE, what action was initiated by Finance Ministry and SEBI against NSE? Why SEBI, instead of investigating the scam on its own has asked NSE to undertake a forensic audit," he asked.

"Is this the state of affairs of the largest derivatives exchange in the world? Finance Ministry should come out with a white paper on NSE," the Congress leader demanded.

Sources informed Republic that searches are also underway at the premises of the Anand Subramanian on suspicion of tax evasion. Subramanian was Chief Strategic Advisor of NSE from April 2013 and was re-designated as Group Operating Officer and advisor to MD and CEO from April 2015, to October 2016.