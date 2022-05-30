Consultation Paper On Crypto Almost Ready; To Be Submitted Soon: DEA Secretary

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth on Monday said a consultation paper on cryptocurrencies has been finalised and it will be submitted soon.

A lot of consultation has been done from both domestic and other participants, Seth said on the sidelines of an event organised by the Finance Ministry.

He also said that a global response is needed to deal with the challenges posed by crypto.

On the economy, Seth said despite the challenging environment, India would still be the fastest-growing large economies in the world.

According to ANI, he said that institutional stakeholders like the IMF and the World Bank have been consulted for the cryptocurrency consultation paper.

"Consultation paper is fairly ready. We have gone through deep dive, consulted not just domestic stakeholders but also organisations like IMF, World Bank. We hope we'll soon be in a position to finalise the consultation paper," he said, according to ANI.

Seth said there has to be a broad framework of participation of all countries (global consensus) on the regulation of cryptocurrency.

"Simultaneously we are also beginning our work for global regulations as well, whatever we do even countries that have gone to the extent to even prohibited that can't succeed unless there is global consensus around that. We have consulted them and we hope we will soon be in a position to finalise our consultation paper," he said.

(With agency inputs)