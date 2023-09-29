Core Sector Rises 12.1% In August Driven By Favourable Base Effect

India's eight core sectors reported a robust growth in August, with an increase of 12.1 per cent, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on September 29. The growth marks the highest level in 14 months, primarily driven by a favourable base effect. The figures for July were revised upward from 8.0 per cent to 8.4 per cent.

August 2022 witnessed core sector growth of 4.2 per cent. For the cumulative period of April to August, core sector output grew by 7.7 per cent, a slight dip compared to the 10.0 per cent growth observed in the first five months of the previous fiscal year, 2022–23.

Double-digit expansions in production

The surge in core sector growth during August can be attributed to double-digit expansions in the production of five out of the eight core industries. These included cement (18.9 per cent), coal (17.9 per cent), electricity (14.9 per cent), steel (10.9 per cent), and natural gas (10.0 per cent). Both coal and electricity production in August reached their highest levels in 14 months, while cement and natural gas production achieved their highest growth rates in nine and 18 months, respectively. Refinery products also saw a notable increase of 9.5 per cent, marking the highest growth rate in 14 months, up from 3.6 per cent in July.

Crude oil output continued to rise, with a year-on-year increase of 2.1 per cent, maintaining its growth trend from July. July marked the first increase in crude oil production in 14 months. However, the fertiliser sector was the only one to experience a lower output growth rate in August (1.8 per cent) compared to July (3.3 per cent).