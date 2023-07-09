Corporate Earnings, Inflation Data To Drive Markets Going Ahead

The Indian equity benchmarks snapped their eight-day winning streak on Friday on account of profit booking at record highs. The week ended on Friday July 6, saw markets hit record highs on multiple sessions. The Sensex touched an all-time high of 65,898.98 and Nifty 50 index surged to record high of 19,523.60 on Friday July 7.

For the week, Sensex surged 0.86 per cent and Nifty 50 index climbed 0.74 per cent. All sectoral indices ended in the green this week with Nifty Media and PSU banks gaining the most.

Monthly GST collection for June month rose 12 per cent to Rs 1.6 lakh crore which is the new normal and total vehicle retail sales rose 10 per cent in June to 18.63 lakh units reflecting strong fundamentals of Indian economy, said Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, of Master Capital Services

Going ahead first quarter corporate earnings and retail inflation data will drive the market sentiment going ahead, analysts said.

June quarter earnings season for Nifty 50 companies will begin from July 12 when Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies will report their first quarter numbers.

“Global and domestic cues, upcoming quarterly season, India’s Inflation data, forex reserve, cumulative IIP numbers, India’s trade balance, trends in the global market, FII and DII activities will be the key factors that will drive the market in the coming days,” Nanda said.

The Nifty index extended its winning streak for the second consecutive week to form a fresh all-time high at 19,523.60. The significant surge in prices can be attributed to substantial buying activity by FIIs, who injected Rs 9,164.9 crore into the cash segment.

“The Nifty prices seem poised to continue their upward trajectory toward the levels of 19,500 and 19,600. In the event of any correctional fall, approximately Nifty can be around the 19,230 mark, It is worth noting that a reversal in the bullish trend may only occur if prices drop below the crucial support level of 19,000, which is in the vicinity of the 21-day EMA,” Nanda added.