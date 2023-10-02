Cote D'Ivoire Seeks Direct Access To Indian Cocoa Market

Cote d'Ivoire, the world's largest cocoa producer and exporter, is keen to explore the Indian market for the direct sale of cocoa and cocoa-related products. The country's cocoa regulator, Le Conseil du Cafe-Cacao, has plans to visit India next month to facilitate this endeavour.

Le Conseil du Cafe-Cacao aims not only to gain access to the Indian market for cocoa products but also to attract investors and establish partnerships for cocoa processing within Cote d'Ivoire. Currently, a significant portion of the cocoa produced in Cote d'Ivoire is distributed through intermediaries and third parties, resulting in reduced profits for local farmers.

Yves Brahima Kone, Managing Director, Cocoa regulator Le Conseil di Cafe-Cacao, expressed the country's willingness to break away from its historical dependency on European markets, particularly France, and explore new opportunities with India. He emphasised their readiness to directly supply cocoa and cocoa-based products to Indian manufacturers.

During their visit to India in November, the delegation from Cote d'Ivoire plans to engage with potential partners and government officials to discuss the direct marketing of cocoa and the sale of cocoa products or semi-finished goods. The issue of high import duties on cocoa may also be raised during these discussions.

Cocoa export potential

The regulator highlighted the increasing consumption of cocoa products in India as a driving force for their trade strategy in the Indian market. This visit marks the first time that Cote d'Ivoire's cocoa regulator will explore opportunities in India, a country that imports approximately 100,000 tonnes of cocoa products.

Cote d'Ivoire is currently focused on the processing and transformation of cocoa into products such as cocoa powder and cocoa butter to ensure better returns for farmers and boost its cocoa economy. The country has set an annual domestic production cap at 2.5 million tonnes and aims to achieve a processing level of 49 per cent in the current year. To promote cocoa processing, the regulator has taken steps to organise farmers and establish smallholder grower cooperatives.

Additionally, Cote d'Ivoire is in the process of aligning with European sustainability norms related to deforestation, child labour, and overall sustainability in cocoa production.

Michel Arrion, Executive Director, International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO), acknowledged India as an emerging market for cocoa consumption, primarily in chocolate manufacturing, and encouraged India to become a member of the inter-governmental body.

Cote d'Ivoire, located in West Africa, harvests cocoa twice a year, with the first crop being picked during October-March and the second crop during April-September. Out of the global cocoa production of 5 million tonnes, Cote d'Ivoire alone contributes about 2-2.5 million tonnes annually and exports nearly the entire quantity, including value-added products like cocoa butter.



(With PTI Inputs)