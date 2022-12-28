Cottonseed Oil Cake Futures Rise On Fresh Bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 18 to Rs 2,860 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid higher demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for January delivery traded up by Rs 18 or 0.63 per cent at Rs 2,860 per quintal with an open interest of 36,240 lots.

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid increasing demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices.