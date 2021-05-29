COVID-19: Delhi Traders Demand Opening Of Market In A Phased Manner As CM Announces Unlock

After Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal announced 'gradual unlocking' from Monday, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Saturday put forth their demand to open shops and markets by following the same yardstick applied for the resumption of construction activities and factories. The representative body promised to extend full support to the government if the decision to open shops and markets is taken, and has even decided to communicate this message in person to the Chief Minister as well as the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory.

“The yardstick applied for the opening of construction activities and factories could be applied more judiciously for opening the markets and particularly when the trade associations all over Delhi are more inclined to extend full support of the government,”, Secretary-General of CAIT Praveen Khandelwal said in a statement.

Delhi CM hints at gradual unlocking as fresh cases dip down to 900

On Saturday, CM Kejriwal said that the process of lifting the lockdown in the capital will begin from Monday, starting with the resumption of construction activities and reopening of factories for a week. Noting that the step has been taken keeping in mind that the national capital recorded around 900 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, he added, " if new infections continue to decline, more activities will be allowed to open up in the city".

Addressing the traders’ concerns, he assured when the situation will ease, everything will be opened up. “I can understand the troubles of the traders and I can understand their anxiety. I read in the newspapers that they are a bit upset. I want to tell them that it was with great difficulty that we were able to control the situation by imposing a lockdown." He went on to assert that they should not rush, and added, "We also want their markets and shops to open up, and as and when the situation comes under control, we will open up everything.”

As per the latest health bulletin, 956 fresh COVID-19 cases fresh cases, and with this, for the first time the cases count has gone below the 1,000-mark since March 22 when the tally was 888. The infection rate, which had reached 36 percent in the last week of April, has come down to 1.19 percent now.

(Credit-PTI)