COVID 19: OYO's Ritesh Agarwal Ready To Provide 'hospital Facilities, Extended Spaces'

India saluted the heroes battling COVID-19 by cheering for them at 5PM on Sunday on the day of Janta Curfew. While doctors, nurses, police, armed forces are trying their best to directly combat the situation, even the hotel industry plays a crucial role in such a situation. OYO Rooms’ CEO Ritesh Agarwal while talking to Republic TV explained how his company had gone the extra mile in helping people during the crisis.

The entreprenur revealed that they are trying to help all those looking for a place in the situation, including the essential services workers and even for those willing to quarantine themselves after return from abroad.

“The COVID-19 has been something we have not seen for decades in the Indian industry. We are trying to make sure we prepare for it in three important perspectives. The first is to make sure we keep the world first, the highest priority is to ensure whatever OYO can do is for people who are stuck in cities, and for who do not have a place, to give them good accomodation, “ Agarwal said in an exclusive interview with Republic TV.

He added, “Second, that the janta curfew is well followed and the third, for the millions of our aviatiom company workers, military personnel, healthcare workers, OYO will actively engage to ensure that we support them in this COVID situation. None of us know when this will get resolved, but we run the second-largest hotel chain in China, and we’ve seen that if the lockdowns are resolved in the right manner, at some point of time, it will be okay.”

On his hotel rooms turning into quarantine, Agarwal said, “We at OYO look at it since we are a young start-up and we are nimble, whenever we see problems, we think of how can we resolve it. One of the biggest challenges initially is that isolation and self-isolation requirements are resolved for.”

He gave the example of a person who used an OYO room after return from UK, voluntarily isolated for 15 days and after no symptoms were spotted, went back home.

He added, “I think we encourage people to self-quarantine or isolate themselves. We have reached out to governments of Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Maharashtra, Odisha and various other state governments, besides the Ministry of Health proposing OYO to provide entire buildings as specific facilities for quarantine, and normal customers don’t have to worry. We are also ready to provide hospital facilities, extended spaces at any point, I hope such a situation does not come, but OYO is prepared to walk the extra mile beyond the hotel facilities.”

Watch the video above:

Meanwhile, the death toll in the COVID-19 cases has risen to 7, with total cases going up to 341.

