COVID-19 Pandemic Prompting Professionals To Rethink Careers: Amazon Survey

The COVID-19 pandemic has influenced a large number of professionals to think about switching their career paths, a survey by Amazon India has shown. The report commissioned by the e-commerce giant has revealed that nearly 68% of respondents said that they are looking to switch industries as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 1/3rd of these said they are looking for a new job right now where they can do more 'meaningful' work.

Amazon India had commissioned a survey to Morning Consult in August to gauge the pulse of the impact of COVID-19 on jobs and future career plans among Indian professionals. The results of the survey revealed that about 59% of the respondents said they were actively searching for a job and 51% of the Indian job-seeking adults were interested in pursuing opportunities in industries they do not have experience in.

"For half of Indian professionals (49%), opportunities that will help them learn and develop is a high priority when considering a job. For 47% of Indian professionals, having a safe workplace environment is a high priority when considering a job," the survey said.

Moreover, the Morning Consult survey noted that 75% of respondents believed that their current set of skills will become outdated in five years. According to 45%, technical and digital skills were essential for career advancement while 38% believed, marketing skills are important for career advancement. A whopping 90% are interested in learning new and transferable career skills, and 74% said this interest was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The study underlines the changing concerns, aspirations and interests of Indian job seekers, particularly brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic. Professionals are looking at broadening the industries and skillsets to stay relevant in the changing job market," Amazon India said in a statement.

When it comes to looking for jobs, compensation is a major factor for 55% of respondents, followed by job security (56%). About 97% said they would like more job training to be offered. About 76% said they are already given support through additional training offered by their employers and 93% shared that they had already utilised this training.

