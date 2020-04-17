COVID-19: Tea Industry Suffers Due To Lack Of Transportation And No Domestic, Int'l Trade

As the nation grapples with the deadly COVID-19 pandemic compelling the government to impose a nationwide lockdown, the tea industry besides other industries has taken a massive blow due to the prevailing situation. Aman Pal Singh, Manager of the Dharmsala Tea Company said that the industry is suffering due to the reduced workforce and lack of transportation during the lockdown.

"When the lockdown was announced, the plucking of tea leaves and processing had stopped. Later on March 30, we were given permission to restart the activities with minimum use of labour and ensuring cleanliness. We, however, are still facing issues of reduced workforce and transportation," Singh told ANI.

Himachal Pradesh: Tea growers in Kangra are worried about their business amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Aman Singh, Manager,Dharamshala Tea Company says,"most of our products are exported to European countries but initially we have to send it to Kolkata for auction&that too in April" pic.twitter.com/S8qZjhbpc4 — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

He further added, "Our produce in April is usually in heavy demand in the European markets and in Kolkata. However, due to European markets being almost shut we will have to send all the produce to Kolkata, but transporting the produce to Kolkata is also difficult as trucks are not plying. Our stock is held here. If this continues for a few more days then we will have to face 30 to 40 per cent losses."

However the tea estate managers hopeful that the government may allow the inter-state transportation after April 20 after which losses can be mitigated to some extent.

"The work was stopped for many days, the number of people working in tea gardens has also gone down drastically. We are also afraid of the disease and are therefore using masks and washing our hands on a regular basis while working," Vishu Oraon, a worker, said.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown to May 3 owing to the alarming surge in Coronavirus cases across the country. Despite the lockdown, the number of cases in the country has risen to 12,758 cases, of which 420 have died due to the virus. While 10,824 are still active cases, 1514 patients have been cured and discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.