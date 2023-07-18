CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal Will Help Crores Of Depositors, Says Amit Shah

Minister of Co-operation, Amit Shah, on Tuesday, launched the 'CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal', reported PTI. The portal is aimed at refunding money to crores of depositors from the four cooperative societies of Sahara Group in just 45 days.

How does the new portal work?

Amit Shah termed this moment as historic and said that this is the first time that depositors will get a refund in a case where multiple government agencies are involved.

The portal was developed by a subsidiary of IFCI, for submission of legitimate claims by the depositors of the cooperative societies. The requirements include the registration of an Aadhaar with a mobile number and bank accounts for a refund credit.

In addition to this, the minister also assured the depositors that the money would get refunded within just 45 days after registering on the portal and no one could stop the money. Initially, the depositors are expected to get a refund of up to Rs 10,000 and then the amount would be increased substantially for those who have poured in higher amounts as investments.

Earlier this year, the government assured that money would be returned within nine months to around 10 crore investors of the four cooperative societies. This was followed by a ruling from the Supreme Court that directed the transfer of Rs 5,000 crore from the Sahara-SEBI refund amount to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS).

The corpus of Rs 5,000 crore will ensure that the needs of the 1.7 crores are catered for in the first phase itself.

Investment details and investor's money

According to the estimated figures reported, over 2.5 crore people have deposited an amount worth Rs 30,000 in four cooperative societies, which are Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd, Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd.

The plan ahead as suggested by the minister is to approach the supreme court to release more money so that the total refund of depositors with higher amounts is also catered.

In March, the Supreme Court had directed that Rs 5,000 crore be transferred out of the 'Sahara-Sebi Refund Account', to CRCS for disbursement against the legitimate dues of the depositors.

(With PTI inputs)