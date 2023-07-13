Credit Card NPAs Rise 0.66%, Personal Loans Fastest Growing: Report

Credit card non-performing assets advanced 0.66 per cent to 2.94 per cent as of March 2023, according to report from a credit information company on Thursday. The report by Transunion Cibil said that products such as credit cards and personal loans had the fastest growth.

Asset quality and loan growth

Credit card balances unpaid for more than 90 days were 0.66 per cent higher at 2.94 per cent from the year-ago period while the asset quality front for personal loans rose by 0.04 per cent to 0.94 per cent.

Credit card outstanding balances rose 34 per cent. Personal loans advanced 29 per cent.

Property loans

The fastest growing retail product was the loan against property which registered a 38 per cent rise as per the report. The product is typically used by small businesses for funding requirements .

Home loans were the slowest at 14 per cent, a possible indication of the impact of rate hikes.

Home loans were flat by a value perspective in the three months to March. They were down by 11 per cent in volumes, an indication of the increasing propensity among home buyers for expensive properties in cases of loan ticket sizes being higher.

Retail loans

Lenders were vary about the potential impact of retail loans on the asset quality. They seem to be keeping away from new to-credit customers, indicating that such customers had a share of 16 per cent of the loans originated in the three months to March 2023 compared to 19 per cent in the same period last year. and 23 per cent in the first quarter of 2022.

The 31-45 age group accounted for 45 per cent of the loan origination in the January-March 2023 period.

(With PTI inputs)