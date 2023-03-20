Credit Suisse Crisis: Know Who Is Dixit Joshi, The Indian-origin CFO Of Credit Suisse

Switzerland's second-largest bank, Credit Suisse, is set to be taken over by UBS for $3.2 billion after the announcement was made by Swiss authorities on Sunday, March 19. According to reports, Credit Suisse was trapped in a banking crisis escalated by the failure of three banks based in the United States (US).

The share prices of Credit Suisse also plunged by over 30 per cent on Wednesday to a new record low of 1.55 Swiss francs amid fear of market re-settlement. Meanwhile, the UBS deal comes after Dixit Joshi, the chief financial officer (CFO) of Credit Suisse, has been holding talks with his team to develop a strategic layout.

In October 2022, Joshi was appointed the bank's CFO by the Chief executive officer of Credit Suisse, Ulrich Koerner. Joshi took over the bank's financial strategic planning responsibility from David Mathers, who had been serving as the CFO since 2010. Here are some unknown details about the Indian-origin CFO who played a crucial role in the UBS deal.

Who is Dixit Joshi?

Dixit Joshi started his educational career at the University of the Witwatersrand, situated in South Africa. He completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Actuarial Science and Statistics. He went on to work in New York and London at Credit Suisse between 1995 and 2003. However, his first job was with the Standard Bank of South Africa in 1992.

After strengthening his financial strategy background by working at renowned institutions, he went on to contribute to social initiatives. He was associated with several UK-based charity that works for education in India. According to reports, he worked as a chief of Equity Derivatives and later headed EMEA Equities at Barclays Capital from 2003-2010.

Before being appointed as the CFO at Credit Suisse, he played a vital role in strengthening the financial knots of Deutsche Bank from 2011 to 2022. At the German multinational investment bank, his positions included leading institutional client group debt, market clearing, derivatives and Asia Pacific equities. In a career of over three decades, he has managed the finances and growth initiatives of several banks at different locations.

