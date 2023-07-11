Crude Steel Output Rises 8.37% To 33.63 Million Tonnes In First Quarter 

India's crude steel output rose by 8.37 per cent in the first quarter of FY24 to 33.63 MT. The momentum is likely to continue in the second quarter as well, as per the research firm SteelMint. India produced 31.03 million tonnes (MT) of crude steel in first quarter of FY23, according to SteelMint data showed.

It said that the greater production and capacity ramp-up activities by steel mills will enable meeting the rising demand.

Finished steel production in India rose 11.66 per cent in the quarter under review to 32.41 MT, from 29.03 MT in the same quarter a year ago.

Domestic steel output

Domestic steel consumption in the country was up by 10.16 per cent to 30.29 MT compared to 27.50 MT a year ago. Steel imports rose 19.54 per cent to 1.40 MT against 1.17 MT in the year-ago period.

"Price disparity in landed cost of imports and prevailing domestic hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices boosted imports," said an analyst from SteelMint.

Exports fell to 2.05 MT, a 6.39 per cent drop from 2.19 MT in April-June period of 2022. According to the analyst, the decline was attributed to the subdued global demand and cost effective offers from China amidst higher production and exports.

China top steel producer globally

China was the top steel producing country in the month of May despite registering a 7.3 per cent year-on-year decline with 90.1 MT crude steel production as per data from a report from the World Steel Association.

In May, India produced 11.2 MT of crude steel, a 4.1 per cent rise over May 2022.

Japan's total produce declined 5.2 per cent and stood at 7.6 MT. US produced 6.9 MT steel registering a 2.3 per cent fall annually, while Russia produced 6.8 MT. South Korea's output fell 0.1 per cent to 5.8 MT.

While Germany produced 3.2 MT, Brazil 2.8 MT, Trkiye 2.9 MT and Iran produced 3.3 MT in May 2023.