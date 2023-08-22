Cryptocurrency Unicorn CoinDCX Lays Off 12% Employees

CoinDCX: Cryptocurrency unicorn CoinDCX has taken the decision to fire 12 per cent of its employees. This translates to 70 of its staff members being laid off, according to Entrackr, which cited an internal mail sent by CEO Sumit Gupta to the employees. The report cited Gupta’s mail saying, “Today, some of our incredibly talented team members will be parting ways with the organisation.” Gupta reportedly also apologised to the staff for the decision taken by the company, adding that he wanted to share the reasons behind the action.

According to Gupta, the decision is part of the company’s move to make the business grow in a profitable and sustainable manner. Citing the “challenging times” that businesses and startups all across the world are going through due to difficult macro conditions, Gupta asserted that these challenges were even more for businesses operating in the crypto space due to the prolonged bear market as well as the impact of TDS on domestic exchanges. Asserting that these factors have led to a significant impact on the volumes and therefore revenues of the company, Gupta said, “To adapt, we undertook several proactive measures, including direct cost optimisation and investment in automation to drive efficiency and productivity.”

The decision comes months after the company underwent an internal restructuring in January. CoinDCX has denied that any layoff took place during that event.