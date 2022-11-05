Cyrus Mistry Accident: Case Registered Against Anahita Pandole Over 'rash Driving'

In a major development in the Cyrus Mistry accident case, on November 5, the Mumbai police registered a case against Dr. Anahita Pandole, a noted obstetrician and gynecologist, who was driving the car. Anahita Pandole has been booked over rash and negligent driving.

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed in a major accident after their car hit the railing of the bridge on September 4 in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius suffered serious injuries.

Dr. Anahita booked for rash driving

Police registered the FIR against Dr. Anahita Pandole under sections 304(A), 279, 336, and 338 of the IPC. The case was registered on the basis of the statement recorded by Anahita’s husband Darius Pandole.

Darius Pandole, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, was discharged last week. Darius Pandole had verified that his wife Anahita was driving the Mercedes-Benz car when they were on their way to Mumbai. A car that was ahead of their vehicle went to the second lane from the third and Anahita also tried to follow the same.

Darius Pandole’s statement

“When she tried to take the car to the second lane from the third, she found that there was a truck on the right side (in the second lane) due to which she was not able to merge into that lane, he said, adding the lane turned narrow near Surya river bridge.”

As per Palghar police, Dr. Anahita Pandole is still in the ICU and is undergoing treatment.

Cyrus Mistry killed in a car accident

In a major car accident, Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on September 4, when their Mercedes car rammed into a road divider on a bridge in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai. Two other car occupants, Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) suffered injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Republic World