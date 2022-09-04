Cyrus Mistry Killed In Road Accident: Here's What We Know About The Tragic Mishap

Cyrus Mistry, who always kept a low profile and became the chairman of Tata Group at the age of 44 in 2012, died in a road accident on Sunday in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Senior politicians and industry leaders have expressed shock over the untimely demise of the business tycoon.
Here's what we know about the accident that led to Cyrus Mistry's death
- Cyrus Mistry, along with Jahangir Dinsha Pandol, Darius Pandole and Anayata Pandole, was returning from Zoroastrian Fire Temple in Gujarat's Udvada on the occasion of 'Behram Roj'.
- The car in which Cyrus Mistry and his friends were travelling met with an accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district while returning to Mumbai.
- According to the police, the Mercedes car crashed into a road divider near Charoti village on a bridge over the Surya river.
- In the accident that took place around 3.15 p.m., Mistry and Jahangir Dinsha Pandol died.
- Darius Pandole and Anayata Pandole were injured in the incident. They were taken to Rainbow Hospital in Gujarat's Vapi.
- Once their condition becomes stable, they might be airlifted to Mumbai.
- According to sources, Cyrus was sitting in the front seat and prima facie it appears that he died due to severe head injuries.
- The mortal remains of Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir are being shifted to Mumbai from the Palghar district. The post-mortem will be conducted at JJ Hospital.
- Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, has asked police to conduct a detailed probe into the accident.
- Senior politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and business leaders have condoled the demise of the former Tata Sons chairman.