Cyrus Mistry News Live: Tata Sons Ex-chairman Killed In Car Crash; PM Modi & Others Mourn

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed shock at the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry in a road accident on Sunday.

In a condolence message, Governor Koshyari wrote: "The news of the untimely demise of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry is shocking beyond words. Cyrus Mistry who represented one of the most successful business families in India had created his distinct mark in the world of business and commerce with his intelligence and acumen. It is most unfortunate that he passed away within just about two months after the demise of his illustrious father Pallonji Mistry. With his demise, the world of business has lost one of the brightest stars on the horizon. I pay my homage to the departed business leader and convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family."