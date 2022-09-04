Last Updated:

Cyrus Mistry News Live: Tata Sons Ex-chairman Killed In Car Crash; PM Modi & Others Mourn

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car.

19:06 IST, September 4th 2022
Prima facie Cyrus Mistry died due to severe head injuries: Sources

According to sources, prima facie it appears that Cyrus Mistry died due to severe head injuries during the car crash. Post mortem is yet to be conducted.

The mortal remains are likely to be shifted to JJ Hospital from a Palghar hospital.

18:48 IST, September 4th 2022
Cyrus Mistry passes away: Two injured in car crash might be airlifted to Mumbai

In a car crash in Maharashtra's Palghar district, two people, including Cyrus Mistry died and two others were injured. The injured were shifted to Rainbow Hospital in Vapi. Once their condition becomes stable, they might be airlifted to Mumbai.

18:48 IST, September 4th 2022
Mistry's demise huge loss for India's business community: Vice President Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday expressed anguish at the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, describing it as a huge loss for India's business community.

"Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry in a car accident today. His death is a huge loss for India's business community. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.


 

18:39 IST, September 4th 2022
Some deaths more untimely: Omar Abdullah on Cyrus Mistry's

There is never a right time for anyone to die but some deaths are just more untimely than others, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said on Sunday after former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident.

"There is never a right time for anyone to die but some deaths are just more untimely than others & to die at the age of 54 with some of his best years ahead of him is deeply tragic. May #CyrusMistry rest in peace & may his loved ones find strength at this difficult time, Abdullah wrote on Twitter.
 

18:33 IST, September 4th 2022
Republic reports from Cyrus Mistry's residence following his untimely demise

 Cyrus Mistry dies in a road accident; Republic reports live from former Tata Sons chairman's residence.

 

18:27 IST, September 4th 2022
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran saddned by 'untimely' death of Cyrus Mistry

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Sunday said that he is deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry.

"He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times," he added.

18:24 IST, September 4th 2022
Maharashtra Governor Koshyari condoles demise of Cyrus Mistry

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed shock at the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry in a road accident on Sunday.

In a condolence message, Governor Koshyari wrote: "The news of the untimely demise of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry is shocking beyond words. Cyrus Mistry who represented one of the most successful business families in India had created his distinct mark in the world of business and commerce with his intelligence and acumen.  It is most unfortunate that he passed away within just about two months after the demise of his illustrious father Pallonji Mistry.  With his demise, the world of business has lost one of the brightest stars on the horizon. I pay my homage to the departed business leader and convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family."

18:10 IST, September 4th 2022
'Hard to digest news': Anand Mahindra as Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash

On Cyrus Mistry's demise, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra said, "Hard to digest this news. I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti."

17:59 IST, September 4th 2022
Prima facie, it looks like the car driver lost control: Palghar Police

According to sources in Palghar Police, the accident took place after the car driver lost control.

"Cyrus Mistry's mortal remains are at a government hospital in Kasa. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being filed by the police, as per procedure," sources added.

17:45 IST, September 4th 2022
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis 'shocked & deeply pained' by Cyrus Mistry's demise

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis "shocked and deeply pained" at the demise of former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, speaks to DGP and gives instructions for detailed investigation.

 

17:30 IST, September 4th 2022
'Saddened by tragic news': Rahul Gandhi on Cyrus Mistry's passing away

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that he is saddened by the passing away of former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry.

"He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," Gandhi said.

 

17:24 IST, September 4th 2022
'Shocking': PM Modi condoles demise of Cyrus Mistry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry and said that his passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry.

 

17:18 IST, September 4th 2022
'Good soul gone too soon': KCR shocked over former Tata Sons chief's demise

Telangana Minister KTR on Sunday said that he is shocked over the demise of Cyrus Mistry in a road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

 

17:13 IST, September 4th 2022
'Deeply saddened': Nitin Gadkari on Cyrus Mistry's 'unfortunate demise'

 

17:11 IST, September 4th 2022
Union Min Piyush Goyal 'deeply anguished & shocked' by passing away of Cyrus Mistry

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that he is deeply anguished and shocked by the passing away of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry. 

"Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends," he said.

 

17:08 IST, September 4th 2022
Union Min Smriti Irani condoles demise of Cyrus Mistry

 

17:02 IST, September 4th 2022
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde shocked by passing away of Cyrus Mistry

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that he is shocked by the passing away of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry

"He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright & visionary personality. It's a great loss," Shinde said.

16:58 IST, September 4th 2022
RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka expresses grief over Mistry's demise

"So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group," tweeted Goenka. 

 

16:58 IST, September 4th 2022
NCP MP Supriya Sule devasted by passing away of Tata Sons ex-chairman Cyrus Mistry

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said that she was devasted by the passing away of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry. "My brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can't believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus," she said.

 

16:58 IST, September 4th 2022
Former Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. There were four people in the car.  Two died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital. 

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. 

