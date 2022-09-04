Cyrus Mistry News Live: Tata Sons Ex-chairman Killed In Car Crash; PM Modi & Others Mourn

Quick links:
Image: PTI
According to sources, prima facie it appears that Cyrus Mistry died due to severe head injuries during the car crash. Post mortem is yet to be conducted.
The mortal remains are likely to be shifted to JJ Hospital from a Palghar hospital.
In a car crash in Maharashtra's Palghar district, two people, including Cyrus Mistry died and two others were injured. The injured were shifted to Rainbow Hospital in Vapi. Once their condition becomes stable, they might be airlifted to Mumbai.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday expressed anguish at the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, describing it as a huge loss for India's business community.
"Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry in a car accident today. His death is a huge loss for India's business community. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.
Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry in a car accident today. His death is a huge loss for India's business community. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace.— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 4, 2022
There is never a right time for anyone to die but some deaths are just more untimely than others, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said on Sunday after former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident.
"There is never a right time for anyone to die but some deaths are just more untimely than others & to die at the age of 54 with some of his best years ahead of him is deeply tragic. May #CyrusMistry rest in peace & may his loved ones find strength at this difficult time, Abdullah wrote on Twitter.
Cyrus Mistry dies in a road accident; Republic reports live from former Tata Sons chairman's residence.
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Sunday said that he is deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry.
"He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times," he added.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed shock at the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry in a road accident on Sunday.
In a condolence message, Governor Koshyari wrote: "The news of the untimely demise of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry is shocking beyond words. Cyrus Mistry who represented one of the most successful business families in India had created his distinct mark in the world of business and commerce with his intelligence and acumen. It is most unfortunate that he passed away within just about two months after the demise of his illustrious father Pallonji Mistry. With his demise, the world of business has lost one of the brightest stars on the horizon. I pay my homage to the departed business leader and convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family."
On Cyrus Mistry's demise, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra said, "Hard to digest this news. I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti."
According to sources in Palghar Police, the accident took place after the car driver lost control.
"Cyrus Mistry's mortal remains are at a government hospital in Kasa. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being filed by the police, as per procedure," sources added.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis "shocked and deeply pained" at the demise of former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, speaks to DGP and gives instructions for detailed investigation.
Shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Former Chairman of Tata Sons Shri Cyrus Mistry in an unfortunate accident near Palghar.— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 4, 2022
My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.
ॐ शान्ति 🙏
Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations. pic.twitter.com/1v0FiAEAtw
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that he is saddened by the passing away of former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry.
"He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," Gandhi said.
Saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 4, 2022
He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story.
My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry and said that his passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry.
The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2022
Telangana Minister KTR on Sunday said that he is shocked over the demise of Cyrus Mistry in a road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district.
Shocked totally! One of the most humble, dignified & nice humans who I’ve had the pleasure of being a friend over the last 8 years; Cyrus Mistry is no more!— KTR (@KTRTRS) September 4, 2022
Rest in peace Cyrus 🙏
Yet another good soul Gone too soon pic.twitter.com/nWJuA23x75
Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra.— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 4, 2022
Sincerest condolences to his family members.
May he Rest In Peace.
Om Shanti.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that he is deeply anguished and shocked by the passing away of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.
"Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends," he said.
A gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission; Cyrus as I will always remember him epitomised kindness. The news of his demise comes as a shock. My condolences to his family & loved ones. Om Shanti 🙏 #cyrusmistry— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 4, 2022
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that he is shocked by the passing away of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry
"He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright & visionary personality. It's a great loss," Shinde said.
"So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group," tweeted Goenka.
So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group.— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 4, 2022
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said that she was devasted by the passing away of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry. "My brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can't believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus," she said.
Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it.— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 4, 2022
Rest in Peace Cyrus. pic.twitter.com/YEz7VDkWCY
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. There were four people in the car. Two died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital.
Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.