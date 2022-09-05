Cyrus Mistry's Car Crash: Anupam Kher, Boman & More Mourn Tragic Demise Of Business Tycoon

Business honcho, Cyrus Mistry's tragic death in a road accident, has taken the entire nation by shock, as tributes continue to pour in from all across. The 54-year-old former Tata Sons chairman who along with his friends Jahangir Dinsha Pandol, Darius Pandole, and Anayata Pandol, was sitting in the back seats of the luxury car, met with an accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday afternoon while they were coming from Gujarat.

Soon after the tragic news of the mishap started to surface on social media, stars from the film fraternity mourned the sad demise of the business tycoon while praying for his departed soul.

Bollywood stars mourn Cyrus Mistry's tragic death

Actor Anupam Kher shared a picture of the late businessman on Twitter and wrote, "Deeply saddened to know about the untimely demise of #CyrusMistry in a road accident. My condolences to his family and friends! Om Shanti!"

Followed by Kher was his Uunchai co-star Boman Irani. The veteran actor expressed his 'deep shock' over the sad news on the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of #cyrusmistri. A giant loss for the country, the business world, and the Parsi community. Too young, too sad."

Suniel Shetty was shocked over the tragic death of Mistry. In his heartfelt tribute, he wrote, "Shocking News. Rest in Peace #CyrusMistry Heartfelt condolences to the family." Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani also tweeted, "A gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission; Cyrus as I will always remember him epitomised kindness. The news of his demise comes as a shock. My condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti."

Earlier, other than the stars, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled Cyrus' death and hailed him as a 'promising business leader.' "The untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the PM tweeted.

Meanwhile, a day after former Tata Sons chairman's road mishap, doctors of the state-run J J Hospital here conducted the autopsy in the early hours of Monday, the hospital told PTI. The official further has not disclosed any other details.

