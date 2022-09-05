The last rites of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry will be performed on September 6 (Tuesday) at Worli crematorium in Mumbai at 10 am. The 54-year-old business tycoon and his co-passenger Jahangir Pandole died in a car crash on Sunday. while two other people Anahita Pandole who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius Pandole received severe injuries .

In the early hours of Monday, the dead bodies of Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were brought to Mumbai's JJ Hospital from Kasa sub-district hospital, and an autopsy was conducted, hospital officials said. Meanwhile, injured Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius Pandole were shifted by road from Vapi to a private hospital in Mumbai for further treatment, a police official said.

Cyrus Mistry suffered Head Injury

The Doctor who attended Cyrus Mistry after he was brought to Kasa government hospital in Kasa following his road accident informed that the former Tata Sons chairman had received a head injury when his car rammed into the divider and caused internal bleeding. Mistry and Jahangir Dinsha were "brought dead" to the hospital.

"At first, two patients were brought which included Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Dinsha Pandol, both of them were brought dead. The locals who brought them told us that Cyrus Mistry had died on the spot. Jahangir Dinsha Pandol was alive on the spot, however, he died during the transit. We declared him dead around 5 pm," said Dr Shubham of Kasa sub-district hospital.

'Overspeeding, Driver's error of Judgment cause of accident': Palghar SP

According to the Superintendent of Police, Palghar, Balasaheb Patil, the accident happened after the driver lost (Anahita Pandole) lost control due to overspeeding.

"Primarily it seems that the accident happened due to the driver losing control of the car. More details will be revealed only after the investigation, but prima facie it seems that the accident happened due to overspeeding and the driver's error of judgment. There were 4 people in the car and the woman was driving. At present, the woman is injured and is undergoing treatment," the police official said.

The official noted the presence of "blind spots" at various places on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and stated that the subject has been placed before the Blind Spot Eradication Committee.

On September 4, Cyrus Mistry, along with 3 others-- Jahangir Dinsha Pandol, Darius Pandole, and Anayata Pandora, was returning from Zoroastrian Fire Temple in Gujarat's Udvada on the occasion of 'Behram Roj'. The luxury car in which Mistry and his friends were travelling met with an accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district while returning to Mumbai.

According to the police, the Mercedes car crashed into a road divider near Charoti village on a bridge over the Surya river. In the accident that took place around 3.15 p.m., Mistry and Jahangir Dinsha Pandol died where as Darius Pandole and Anayata Pandole were injured in the incident. According to sources, Cyrus and Jahangir were sitting in the rear seats and were not wearing seat belts.

(Image: PTI)