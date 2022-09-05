After the tragic death of Former Tata Sons chairman and scion of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Cyrus Mistry, Republic TV on Monday, September 05, accessed the CCTV footage of the ill-fated car that met with the accident on Sunday killing Mistry. The CCTV footage wherein the car in which Mistry along with Anahita Pandole, her husband Darius Pandole and Darius' brother Jahangir Pandole were travelling is seen on the road, moments before the terrible accident.

Cyrus Mistry death

On September 4, Cyrus Mistry, along with 3 others-- Jahangir Dinsha Pandole, Darius Pandole, and Anayata Pandole, was returning from Zoroastrian Fire Temple in Gujarat's Udvada on the occasion of 'Behram Roj'. The luxury car Mistry and his friends were travelling in, met with an accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district while returning to Mumbai.

According to the police, the Mercedes car crashed into a road divider near Charoti village on a bridge over the Surya river.

Notably, in the early hours of Monday, the dead bodies of Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were brought to Mumbai's JJ Hospital from Kasa sub-district hospital, and an autopsy was conducted, hospital officials said. Meanwhile, injured Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius Pandole were shifted by road from Vapi to a private hospital in Mumbai for further treatment, a police official said.

According to the police, "Around 3 pm, the car met with an accident as it crashed into a divider on the bridge above Surya River while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Four people were inside, out of them two people died on the spot and the rest two were shifted to a hospital," PTI reported.

Anahita Pandole (55), a well-known gynaecologist, and Darius Pandole (60) survived the crash, while Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, brother of Darius, were killed in the accident, which occurred around 3 pm, about 120 km from Mumbai. According to the police, the driver of the car was Anahita and the accident happened because of overspeeding.

Notably, The last rites of former Tata Sons chairman Mistry will be performed on September 6 (Tuesday) at Worli crematorium in Mumbai at 10 AM.