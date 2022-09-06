Cyrus Mistry's Last Rites: Friends, Family & Leaders Attend Tycoon's Funeral In Mumbai

Business tycoon Cyrus Mistry's tragic death in a road mishap has sent shock waves to the entire nation. With tributes pouring in from all corners, the former Chairman of Tata Sons' funeral was conducted in Mumbai today. In the presence of his close aides, family and others in attendance, the businessman was finally laid to rest.

The last rites of Cyrus Mistry were performed at Worli crematorium in Mumbai. For the unversed, on September 4, the 54-year-old businessman, along with 3 others-- Jahangir Dinsha Pandole, Darius Pandole, and Anayata Pandole, was returning from Zoroastrian Fire Temple in Gujarat's Udvada on the occasion of 'Behram Roj'. The luxury car Mistry and his friends were travelling in, met with an accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district while returning to Mumbai.

Cyrus Mistry's last rites conducted in Mumbai

Anahita Pandole (55), a well-known gynaecologist, and Darius Pandole (60) survived the crash, while Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, brother of Darius, were killed in the accident, which occurred around 3 pm, about 120 km from Mumbai

Maharashtra | People arrive at Worli crematorium in Mumbai for the last rites of former Chairman of Tata Sons, #CyrusMistry. NCP MP Supriya Sule also arrived here. pic.twitter.com/TO76UXI38b — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

The funeral of Mistry, who headed the salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Sons from 2012-16 before an unceremonious exit, was attended by many renowned personalities including NCP MP Supriya Sule, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh among others. Other than the names mentioned above, others who also attended the funeral include, Milind Deora, Ratan Tata's mother Simone Tata, Akash Ambani, Anil Ambani, Deepak Parekh, and Ronnie Screwvala along with others.

Several pictures shared by ANI feature people arriving at the Worli crematorium in Mumbai to bid an emotional adieu for the last time to the former Chairman of Tata Sons. According to various media reports, the last rites of former national squash champion Jehangir Dinshaw Pandole will be performed in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the death of the business honcho has triggered a debate on road safety issues such as checking on over-speeding, wearing seat belts for rear passengers, and inconsistent road designs. Experts have pressed for the need to keep a check on speeding vehicles and make the use of seat belts for rear passengers mandatory.

IMAGE: Twitter/ANI