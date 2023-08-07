Cyrus Poonawalla Group Appoints Keki Mistry As Advisor For Financial Services Ventures

Cyrus Poonawalla Group has appointed Keki Mistry as Strategic Advisor to all the Financial Services Ventures led by Adar Poonawalla, the company said in a press statement. Mistry has been the vice chairman and CEO of HDFC since 2010.

I am happy to share some news with our stakeholders and shareholders; today the highly respected Keki Mistry, with decades of experience in the financial sector, joins our group as strategic advisor to our financial services vertical. https://t.co/ExO9284Aq1 August 7, 2023

Keki Mistry's background

After the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank, Mistry joined HDFC Bank as an additional and non-executive director, apart from being the non-executive vice chairman of group company HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company.

Cyrus Poonawalla Group is a diversified group of businesses across pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, finance, clean energy, hospitality, real estate, and aviation.

Welcoming Keki on board, Adar Poonawalla, Chairman, Poonawalla Fincorp and CEO, Serum Institute of India, said, "To begin with, Keki's unparalleled operating and boardroom experience in the Indian financial services sector will act as the perfect sounding board for all financial services business management teams to scale their profitability through prudent risk management while managing business volatility."

Keki Mistry said, "As I move out of executive responsibilities at HDFC Ltd, I am excited to guide the financial services businesses spearheaded by Adar in achieving their business plans whilst delivering responsible shareholder returns. I look forward to working with the young and dynamic management teams by leveraging my operating and board experience in financial services."